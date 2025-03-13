Strong bonds bind our friendly nations despite distance - North Macedonia's President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the invitation to participate in the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan and for the exceptional hosting by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, said at the opening ceremony of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Despite the geographical distance, deep-rooted connections unite our friendly countries. Both nations are located at the crossroads of ancient civilizations, with a long history of coexistence and shared religious traditions. Both nations regained their sovereignty in 1991 and continue to uphold multilateralism and collaboration within the United Nations framework," the president stated.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities.".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel