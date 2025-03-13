Kyrgyzstan’s largest gold mining company plans launching new facilities in 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 13. Kyrgyzstan's largest domestic gold mining company, Kyrgyzaltyn, plans to launch two industrial projects in 2025, Trend reports via the company.

"Currently, a gold extraction plant is being built at the Solton Sary deposit in Naryn region in partnership with Indian collaborators. Once operational, the facility will create at least 400 new jobs," the company's statement said.

Additionally, Kyrgyzaltyn is planning to open a transport and logistics center based on its branch of the motor transport company in the town of Balykchy. The center will offer space for freight forwarding and transport companies, as well as parking for trucks. It will also provide vehicle repair services, customs, brokerage, and other related services.

As was noted, for the first time, Kyrgyzaltyn has started conducting geological exploration on its own, from designing to establishing the reserves of a deposit. The company is currently carrying out geological exploration at the Chakush deposit in the Batken region, with plans to complete the work by the end of 2025.

Kyrgyzaltyn reported a profit of 17.2 billion soms ($196.6 million) in 2024, which is an increase of 36 percent compared to 2023.