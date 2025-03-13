Turkmenistan, Belarus forge stronger business bonds at key Minsk forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 13. Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Belarus, Nazarguly Shagulyyev, participated in a business event organized in Minsk for heads of foreign diplomatic missions to enhance the economic dialogue between countries, Trend reports.

The forum featured Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maksim Ryzhankov, officials from essential legal and investment departments, and leaders of over 40 diplomatic missions accredited in Belarus, underscoring the international community's significant interest in the nation's economic potential.

Particular emphasis was placed on financing alternatives for investment projects, investment infrastructure, advantageous conditions for foreign investors, and the legal dimensions of investment operations.

During the event, Ambassador Nazarguly Shagulyyev met with the Director of the National Marketing Center, Nikolai Borisovich, who provided detailed information about the center's activities, emphasizing its key role as one of Belarus' leading national export support institutions. The center offers a full range of services for developing foreign economic activity, with a team of over 120 highly qualified specialists. It was noted that the National Marketing Center actively supports the implementation of Belarus’ trade and economic policy and has cooperation agreements with more than 70 foreign countries.

The forum highlighted the growing interest in strengthening economic ties between Turkmenistan and Belarus, with both countries expressing a clear commitment to expanding cooperation and exploring new opportunities for joint projects.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel