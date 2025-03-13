Negotiation process on text of peace agreement with Armenia completed - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Regarding the draft peace agreement, I can say that the negotiation process on the text of the agreement has already been completed, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters within the framework of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"That is, we have informed several times that the last two articles remain, and in recent days the Armenian side has informed us through communication channels that it has accepted the proposals of the Azerbaijani side on the two open articles.

Therefore, we can celebrate the completion of work on the text," he added.

