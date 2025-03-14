Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan throws light on country's power generation volumes for 2M2025

Economy Materials 14 March 2025 10:19 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Parviz Shahbazov/X

Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Azerbaijan generated over 4.8 million kWh of electricity from January through February 2025, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"According to operational data for January - February of this year, electricity generation amounted to 4864.8 million kWh, exports to 301.5 million kWh, and imports to 19.5 million kWh. 510.5 million kWh electricity was generated from renewable energy sources, including hydropower plants," he explained.

Meanwhile, electricity generation in Azerbaijan last year amounted to 28.39 million kWh.

