Azerbaijan avails vast natural resources to offer world - Colombian diplomat (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Azerbaijan avails vast natural resources to offer the world, Charge d'Affaires of the Colombian Embassy, Consul Andres Felipe Giraldo Lopez told Trend on the sidelines of the 12th Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan.

According to him, the 12th Global Baku Forum will introduce significant scenarios for deliberating the new world order.

"This is because the world is changing very quickly. Everywhere in the world, we see many people fighting for ideas, territories, and many other things. Therefore, I think it is very important and necessary to have such a forum where everyone can discuss these issues and work toward creating a peaceful new world.

Former presidents and leaders from the Azerbaijani government are engaging in dialogue here. This is an excellent venue for addressing these concerns.

Azerbaijan is a great country to look at the world from at this moment. Because it has many advantages compared to other countries. Its geographical location, being between Europe and Asia, gives this country strategic importance, and it has truly significant natural resources that it can offer to the world," the diplomat added.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

