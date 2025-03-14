Azerbaijan, Türkiye's Baykar engage in strategic talks for enhanced defense co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received the CEO of Türkiye's technology company Baykar, Haluk Bayraktar, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, conducted in an atmosphere of sincere dialogue, the further development of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation was emphasized.

At the meeting, the significance of expanding joint production using technological innovations was emphasized, and an extensive exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister of Defense awarded H.Bayraktar with the medal "For services in the field of military cooperation".