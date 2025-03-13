Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, UN brainstorm cooperation priorities (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 13 March 2025
Azerbaijan, UN brainstorm cooperation priorities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the strategic imperatives and operational frameworks of the updated Azerbaijan-UN partnership, encompassing a project-centric collaboration model aligned with national priorities.

