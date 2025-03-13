Arkady Ghukasyan admits Armenia’s illegal regime formed a “budget”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. During a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Thursday, Armenian defendant Arkady Ghukasyan admitted that Armenia’s illegal regime had formed a so-called “budget.”

He stated that the funds allocated by Armenia to the puppet regime were officially labeled as “loans,” but these “loans” were interest-free and had no repayment terms.

“At that time, they were called ‘interest-free loans,’ meaning there was no expectation of repayment in the near future. Additionally, customs-related matters concerning ‘exported’ and ‘imported’ goods to Karabakh were handled in Armenia. The ‘interest-free credits’ also included funds collected by the State Customs Service of Armenia from transactions involving ‘imports’ and ‘exports’ from Karabakh,” Ghukasyan said.

The defendant emphasized that revenue from the sale of “Karabakh products” abroad through Armenia was significantly lower than the financial assistance Armenia provided to the illegal regime under the guise of “credit.” He also noted that he had no knowledge of which country was officially listed as the producer of these “Karabakh products” exported abroad through Armenian customs.

Court proceedings continue against Armenian citizens accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparing and conducting a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violations of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and numerous other offenses as a result of Armenia’s military aggression.