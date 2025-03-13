Azerbaijan promotes equality principle in international relations - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Azerbaijan promotes the principle of equality in international relations, the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a panel discussion on the topic "Reimagining Multilateralism for a Multipolar World" at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"In these difficult and challenging times, we are confident that it is necessary to cooperate with partners who know us, value us, and trust us. Azerbaijan has invested a lot of effort in bilateral relations, in our alliances and partnerships, as well as in regional and global institutions. We actively participate in all international institutions and organizations of which we are members," the minister added.

According to him, one of the conditions for a successful multipolar system is respect for fundamental principles, such as non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

