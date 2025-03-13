Current conflicts demonstrate world order fragility - Turkish presidential advisor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Current conflicts demonstrate the fragility of the world order, the Chief Adviser on National Security and Foreign Policy to the President of Türkiye Akif Cagatay Kılıc said at a panel discussion on the theme of "The UN Pact for the Future: Building a New Global Consensus" being held as part of the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Recent and ongoing conflicts—the war in Gaza, the armed conflict in Ukraine, crises in West Africa and South Asia—demonstrate the fragility of the current world order. The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia lasted for over 30 years. We shouted as loud as we could that there was a problem, that injustice had occurred, but those who were supposed to act correctly preferred to remain silent," he said.

Kılıc pointed out that faith in the world and the framework established after World War II have gone up in smoke.

"Respect for the values that were established is being eroded and questioned because those who shaped the world order after World War II themselves failed to demonstrate respect for others," he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

