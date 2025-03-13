Middle Corridor dev't connects us to Central Asia - Montenegro's ex-minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ It is crucial to develop the Central Corridor that can connect the Western Balkans and Montenegro with Central Asia in some form, Milica Pejanović-Đurišić, the former Defense Minister of Montenegro and former Ambassador to the UN said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum, Pejanović-Đurišić highlighted that, according to information from officials participating in the forum, Azerbaijan is an active country forging connections in the Western Balkans and many other regions of the world:

“Azerbaijan is working on joint projects with many European countries, including ours, and is making investments.

Naturally, it is important to develop the Central Corridor that can connect the Western Balkans and Montenegro with Central Asia,” she said.

The former minister emphasized that several countries, particularly Azerbaijan, have initiated significant efforts in this regard. She also pointed out that many aspects remain to be developed for future progress.

"I believe all parties share the desire to further develop this initiative," Pejanović-Đurišić added.

