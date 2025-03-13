Azerbaijan plays crucial role in ensuring Europe's energy security - Polish MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Azerbaijan is a crucial country in terms of ensuring Europe's energy independence and energy security, Deputy Marshal of Poland's Senate Michal Kaminski told Trend on the sidelines of the 12th Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan.

He recalled that many European countries are already receiving significant amounts of energy resources from Azerbaijan.

"This shows that Azerbaijan can easily be a very safe and reliable partner for Europe from a strategic point of view," the MP said.

He also shared his impressions of the 12th Global Baku Forum.

"The 12th Global Baku Forum reflects Azerbaijan's growing importance and influence in the world, and I am pleased to note this, because I am a permanent participant of the Global Baku Forum.

The Global Baku Forum has become one of the most important platforms for exchanging ideas not only in the region but also in Europe, and I would say, in the entire world. This fact itself shows us how important Azerbaijan is as a meeting point for different perspectives, geostrategic strategies, viewpoints, and positions.

All parties have the opportunity to come to Azerbaijan, share their thoughts, and engage in a very honest discussion to achieve a better world because this is something we all need," Kaminski underscored.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

