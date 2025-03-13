Azerbaijan's State Security Service opens criminal case in wake of fire at SOCAR Refinery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ A criminal case has been initiated by the State Security Service regarding a fire incident that occurred at the SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic) Oil Refinery in the Nizami district of Baku on March 5, 2025, the service told Trend.

The service indicated that collaborative measures were executed with the pertinent state authorities subsequent to the event. Initial investigations indicated that the necessary safety standards were not followed during the preparation of the N-21/1 pump system in primary processing unit No. 21 for repair, as outlined in the work plan, within the second production area of the SOCAR Oil Refinery. Notwithstanding a direct written warning during the shift handover regarding the persistent fuel oil flow in the pump, the shift crew, on March 4-5, 2025, transferred the unit to the repair and restoration team without adequately verifying its readiness for repair or confirming that the pipe had been completely cleaned with heavy diesel and emptied.

As a result, while the pump system was being detached for repair, highly flammable fuel leaked under pressure from the pipes, igniting a fire that spread across a wide area. This posed significant risks to human life and health, led to the shutdown of the initial processing unit, caused the destruction of surrounding structures, damaged other technical equipment, and disrupted the fuel production process, leading to material losses.

Furthermore, on March 8, 2025, during efforts to eliminate the fire's aftermath and prepare the unit for repairs, safety rules were again violated by the same shift team. Diesel fuel from the pipes and equipment was improperly discharged onto the land surrounding the refinery, which, despite ongoing welding work in the area, created a risk of secondary fire and further disruption to the operations, resulting in additional damage.

Sadig Garayev, the shift leader and principal operator, was apprehended and indicted under Article 223.2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (violation of safety regulations in explosive-risk areas).

The investigation into the matter is currently in progress.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel