Success of UN Pact for future depends on its implementation - deputy secretary general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Reaching agreement on the UN Pact for the Future was in itself a significant success in the current geopolitical situation, but real results will only be achieved with its full implementation, the Under-Secretary-General for Policy at the UN Guy Ryder said at a panel discussion on the theme of "The UN Pact for the Future: Building a New Global Consensus" being held as part of the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"We need to move forward and take advantage of the opportunities that have opened up at all levels. The pact is aimed at strengthening global governance in the 21st century so that international institutions can function effectively in a changed world. It includes important provisions such as the reform of the UN Security Council, which for the first time since 1963 includes the principle of correcting historical injustice toward Africa, as well as the need to make the council more representative," Ryder mentioned.

According to him, the document also paints a picture of reshaping the global financial landscape to ensure that the needs of developing countries are not left out in the cold. It includes a global digital pact that will ensure fair access to advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, and for the first time involves developing countries in the process of regulating the digital sphere. The pact also, for the first time, lays down the law that states must keep an eye on the long-term fallout of their decisions for the generations yet to come.

The UN deputy secretary-general is counting on member states to keep the ball rolling with the momentum generated by the pact, pushing forward reforms through crucial international processes. In particular, the IV Financing for Development Conference, which will be held in June 2025 in Spain, will create opportunities for modernizing the international financial system. The Second World Social Summit, which will take place in November 2025 in Qatar, will be an important platform for discussing regional initiatives.

"Furthermore, the pact envisions deepening the cooperation of the UN with regional organizations such as the African Union, the European Union, and others, to strengthen international security, protect human rights, and promote sustainable development," he noted.

Ryder emphasized that the successful implementation of the pact requires the participation of a wide range of stakeholders, including civil society, the private sector, local authorities, national parliaments, the scientific community, and others.

"I call on you to examine the commitments outlined in the pact, identify those most significant for your country, and create partnerships to ensure they lead to real change," he concluded.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

