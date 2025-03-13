Of late, world facing new reality - President of UN General Assembly's 77th session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ The world has faced a new reality over the past two years, the President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi said at a panel discussion on the theme of "The UN Pact for the Future: Building a New Global Consensus" being held as part of the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"These events have impacted global dynamics and are generating new difficulties for the international community," he emphasized.

He also remarked that the six approaches outlined in the UN treaty encompass significant concepts and principles, although further elaboration is necessary.

"We must clearly understand how to move forward and what steps to take to solve global problems," added Korosi.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel