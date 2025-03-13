Azerbaijan pledges rapid progress on ECO clean energy center opening

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Asad Majeed Khan, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani Minister shared this in a post on his official X page.

"At the meeting with the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Asad Majeed Khan, we discussed energy cooperation within the organization, the activities of the Eco-UNIDO Clean Energy Center, and regional energy projects. We agreed to accelerate the necessary processes for the official opening of the Clean Energy Center in Baku and contribute to the development of energy partnerships through joint events," the post reads.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), of which Azerbaijan has been a member since 1992, is an Eurasian political and economic intergovernmental entity established in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. It offers a forum to explore methods for enhancing growth and fostering trade and investment prospects.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel