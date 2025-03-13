Global Baku Forum plays pivotal role in shaping future's vision - event participant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ The Global Baku Forum plays an essential role in shaping the vision for the future, Garry Jacobs, President and CEO of the World Academy of Art and Science, told Trend on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum.

"The issues discussed at the forum are critical for the global community. Outstanding experts are gathered here to share their thoughts and proposals. This is my sixth visit to the Baku Forum, and it plays an important role in shaping our vision for the future," he said.

Jacobs underscored that the forum is convening at a critical juncture in the annals of history.

"People here are trying to understand what needs to be done to seize the emerging opportunities and address the challenges. When changes occur too rapidly, instability arises—the so-called turbulence," he added.

The CEO remarked that the pace of change is outpacing the capacity of institutions and ideas to keep up with the times. This is the time to turn over a new leaf in all aspects—foreign policy, international organizations, and the tangled web of economic, political, and environmental relations.

