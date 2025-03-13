OECD SecGen to visit Kazakhstan as part of Astana Int'l Forum in 2025

Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 13. OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann will visit Kazakhstan for the first time in May 2025 to attend the Astana International Forum, Trend reports.

This was announced by William Thompson, Head of the OECD's Eurasia Division, during a meeting with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation and key economic initiatives. Zhumangarin highlighted the OECD’s role in supporting Kazakhstan's economic reforms and public policy improvements, noting the country’s adoption of OECD standards since 2008.

A key topic was the potential establishment of an OECD regional office in Astana. Kazakhstan is the only partner supporting the Eurasian Competitiveness Program, which aids regional reforms. The final decision on the office will be made after the OECD completes its strategy for establishing foreign representations.

Thompson emphasized Kazakhstan's leadership in the region and plans to update the OECD-Kazakhstan Action Plan to outline future cooperation priorities.