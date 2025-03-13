Azerbaijan, Italy maintain exceptional bilateral relations - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Azerbaijan and Italy maintain high-level relations, Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, said in response to a question from the audience at a panel discussion on "Reimagining Multilateralism for a Multipolar World" at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Italy is Azerbaijan's largest trade partner. We have long-standing relations in various fields, and politically, our cooperation is at a very good level.

We regularly engage in high-level dialogue – we have a dialogue at the level of Presidents.

Recently, in September last year, a meeting took place between President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Azerbaijan was very pleased to host her excellency during COP29," Bayramov said.

Bayramov further highlighted that for many years, Azerbaijan has been a reliable partner for Italy in supplying oil and gas.

He also mentioned the anticipated opening of the Italy-Azerbaijan University building, noting that the two countries share strong cultural ties.

