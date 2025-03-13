Azerbaijan expects Armenia to set territorial integrity claims via constitutional fixes - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Baku expects Yerevan to resolve its territorial integrity claims through constitutional amendments in the next phase, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said at a press conference at the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“As the next step, Azerbaijan’s expectation is that Armenia will eliminate any remaining territorial claims to Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in its constitution and other legal acts through constitutional amendments,” he said.

Bayramov also underscored that the disbandment of the Minsk Group and ancillary frameworks, vestiges of the historical conflict, constitute a pivotal element.

