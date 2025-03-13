Armenia agreed to Azerbaijan's proposals on two remaining clauses of peace agreement - FM Bayramov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Armenia has agreed to Azerbaijan's proposals on the two remaining clauses of the peace agreement, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"We had previously mentioned that two clauses were still pending, and in recent days, the Armenian side has informed us through communication channels that they have accepted Azerbaijan's proposals on these two open issues," he said during an interview with journalists on the sidelines at the XII Global Baku Forum.