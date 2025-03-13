UN multilateral instruments fail to meet modern challenges - North Macedonian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ UN multilateral instruments can no longer meet modern challenges, the President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova said at the 12th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"It's almost impossible to imagine the establishment of the UN in 2025 with such ambitious goals as in 1945. The UN was established for an era that has long passed, with less complexity and greater predictability in international relations. Since then, the world has undergone significant geopolitical, geoeconomic, scientific, technological, and industrial transformations. The number of member states and the world population have increased. Globalization has deepened, and challenges have multiplied.

However, the competencies, structures, and procedures of the UN have remained largely frozen since its founding. Many opportunities for necessary reforms have been missed. The outdated multilateral tools of the UN can no longer address contemporary geopolitical, economic, environmental, demographic, and technological challenges," she said.

According to her, the UN is more necessary than ever today.

"However, the UN has rarely been as politically marginalized as it is today," the president pointed out.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

