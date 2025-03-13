Azerbaijani FM, Greek PM delegate mull regional, international security issues (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 13 March 2025 20:03 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the representative of the Prime Minister of Greece, a member of the Greek Parliament, former European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, former Greek Foreign Minister, and former Minister of National Defence Dimitris Avramopoulos on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

It was noted that the parties discussed Azerbaijan-Greece bilateral and multilateral relations, parliamentary diplomacy issues, as well as regional and international security matters, and the prospects for cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and energy.

Bayramov also provided information on the post-conflict regional situation, Azerbaijan's reconstruction, and peace efforts.

