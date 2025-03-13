Azerbaijani FM, China's ex-special rep view post-conflict regional situation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the former special representative of China for European affairs in Azerbaijan Wu Hongbo at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In the course of the meeting, dialogues were conducted regarding the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and China, with a particular focus on pivotal sectors including economic collaboration, trade dynamics, infrastructure enhancement, and the optimization of transport and communications networks.



Furthermore, the parties engaged in discourse regarding the post-conflict geopolitical landscape.

