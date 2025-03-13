Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani FM discusses post-conflict regional situation with former Chinese envoy (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 13 March 2025 21:14 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM discusses post-conflict regional situation with former Chinese envoy (PHOTO)

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. During the XII Global Baku Forum, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Wu Hongbo, former Special Representative of China for European Affairs in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussions focused on the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, particularly in key areas such as economic cooperation, trade, infrastructure development, and transport connectivity.

The two also exchanged views on the regional post-conflict situation.

