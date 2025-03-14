Kazakhstan set to restrict chicken egg imports from EAEU, and third nations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 14. Kazakhstan intends to ban import of chicken eggs from EAEU and third countries for six months, Trend reports.



This is declared in order of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, published on the "Open NLA" portal (normative legal acts).

"All types of transport from third countries and EAEU countries, except for the transit of fresh chicken eggs through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as their movement from the territory of one member state of the Eurasian Economic Union to the territory of another member state of the Eurasian Economic Union through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the order says.

The draft order will be open for discussion until March 20, and if it passes, the ban will be in effect from April through September 2025.