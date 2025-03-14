EBRD supports Montenegro’s green transition with €12M loan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a 12 million euro loan to Crnogorska Komercijalna Banka (CKB) to support green finance for businesses and homeowners in Montenegro, Trend reports.

The funding, backed by grants from the European Union and Japan, aims to improve energy efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions.

Of the total amount, 7 million euros will be allocated to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for investments in energy and resource efficiency, as well as renewable energy. These businesses will also be eligible for EU-funded grant incentives, including cashback grants of up to 15% for renewable energy and agribusiness projects.

The remaining 5 million euros will support homeowners in adopting energy-efficient technologies such as insulation, heat pumps, and solar panels. They will receive cashback grants covering up to 20% of loan costs upon successful project completion.

This initiative is part of the EBRD’s Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF) and the EU-supported SME Go Green Programme, which promote sustainability in the Western Balkans. Since 2006, the EBRD has invested 933 million euros in Montenegro across 96 projects, focusing on competitiveness, green transition, and regional integration.