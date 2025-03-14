Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan explore expansion of transport projects in Caspian Sea (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Caspian Sea Shipping Company (ASCO) Rauf Valiyev has met with an Uzbek delegation, led by the Director of the Center for Transport and Logistics Development under the Ministry of Transport Bekzod Khommatov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, a source in ASCO told Trend.

The members of the delegation, consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan and Uzbek Railways, were provided with detailed information on the important initiatives being implemented in Azerbaijan in the field of transport and logistics, as well as the activities of ASCO.

The meeting focused on the significance and relevance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (Middle Corridor).

As part of the development of this corridor, attention was given to strengthening Uzbek-Azerbaijani transport links in the Caspian Sea, including addressing new challenges in the ferry transport segment.

The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Joint-Stock Company merged the country’s main fleets, the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic’s Caspian Sea Oil Fleet. The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC has two shipyards and offshore support and commercial fleets. The merchant fleet has 51 ships: 20 tankers, 12 ferries, 16 dry cargo, 1 Ro-Ro, and 2 Ro-Pax. By integrating maritime fleets, the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC takes on high-level responsibilities.

