Second day of XII Global Baku forum kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ The second day of the XII Global Baku Forum has begun, Trend reports.

Today, the event will feature panel discussions on the following topics: "Path to Peace", "Middle Powers in the New World Order", "Rebuilding for Peace: Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Regional Stability", "COP29: Breakthrough to Belem - Accelerating Transformation".

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

