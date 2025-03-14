Global Baku Forum vital for international collaboration - Volkan Bozkır (Exclusive interview) (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The Baku Global Forum has long been a gathering of prominent politicians, business leaders, and parliamentarians. However, this year’s event coincides with particularly crucial moments in global history, said Volkan Bozkır, President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly and former Minister for European Union Affairs of Türkiye, in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“The forum, established by Azerbaijan over a decade ago, has grown in importance each year, with an expanding number of participants. But it’s not just the Baku Global Forum - similar meetings take place globally, in locations like New York, Morocco, Geneva, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and China,” he noted.

Bozkır emphasized the significant role of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the forum’s organizer, which has attracted strong interest from international organizations eager to collaborate.

“The Global Forum plays a vital role and is a valuable asset for Azerbaijan. In today’s world, such events are among the most effective ways to communicate one’s position to the international community, as they reach a broad audience and encourage the exchange of perspectives,” he explained.

Discussing the forum’s significance, Bozkır pointed out that it provides an opportunity for participants, who have substantial experience at national and international levels, to share their views, discuss them with others, and potentially arrive at a common understanding of current global issues.

“We are witnessing numerous events, both expected and unexpected, and this forum enables us to collectively assess what is unfolding,” he added.

Bozkır also expressed confidence that the upcoming sessions, panel discussions, and speeches at the forum will help foster a deeper understanding of today’s global challenges.