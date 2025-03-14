Azerbaijani parliament opens next session, Cabinet of Ministers delivers report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ The next plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament has begun, Trend reports.

The report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan for 2024 has been included in the agenda of the plenary session.

The report covers the government's work in 2024, addressing various issues related to the country's socio-economic situation. It also includes detailed information about the proposals and recommendations put forward by the deputies during the discussion of last year's report in the parliament.

The annual reports of the Cabinet of Ministers being heard in the parliament are of significant importance in terms of increasing communication between the parliament and the government, as well as objectively examining and addressing socio-economic development issues.

According to Article 1 of the Constitutional Law "On Additional Guarantees for the Resolution of the Issue of Trust between the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan", the Cabinet of Ministers submits its activity report at the fifth session of the parliament's spring session each year.

