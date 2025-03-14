Countries need sustainable economy to make independent decisions - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Countries need to have a stable economy to be able to make independent decisions, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said during the panel discussion on "Middle Powers in the New World Order" at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"In order to be able to make independent decisions and put national interests first, it is, of course, necessary to have a stable economy, and we have built exactly such an economy in Azerbaijan over the past 30 years. If this is not the case, if you don't have strategic autonomy and economic independence, you won't be able to make independent decisions, taking into account the interests of your country," the deputy minister mentioned.

According to him, it is necessary to be able to use one's resources and geostrategic position.

"Rules don't always help in every situation, and we have to look for solutions that not only lead to resolutions being adopted at the UN or the Security Council, but also contribute to real changes on the ground, and this is exactly what Azerbaijan faced when, for many years, our state suffered from armed aggression by Armenia, and four UN Security Council resolutions did not lead to any changes," added Mammadov.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 through 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel