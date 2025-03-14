Dialogue stands key to finding common solutions - Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Dialogue plays a key role in achieving common solutions and helps to find opportunities in difficult situations, said the Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović during the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

She emphasized that discussing important issues such as turning challenges into opportunities and restoring peace requires an open dialogue.

"The Dayton Agreement not only ended the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina but also created a political and constitutional system that allowed the country's people to live in peace. This became its greatest achievement," Cvijanović noted.

According to her, over the past 30 years, the country has not experienced ethnic conflicts; however, the process of interpreting and transforming the Dayton Agreement led to unforeseen changes.

"Strictly adhering to the Dayton Agreement could have made Bosnia and Herzegovina a more stable and prosperous country; however, international intervention, instead, has resulted in keeping the wounds open," she added.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

