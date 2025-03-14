Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan's industrial zones' 2024 production figures unveiled

Economy Materials 14 March 2025 13:04 (UTC +04:00)
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. In 2024, Azerbaijan's industrial zones produced goods worth 3.3 billion manat, with exports totaling 1.1 billion manat (over $640 million), said Prime Minister Ali Asadov during his speech at the plenary session of the Parliament on the Cabinet of Ministers' activities report for 2024, Trend reports

He emphasized that new investment incentives are mainly focused on regional development and boosting investment potential.

"As part of ongoing reforms in the institutional sector, measures have been taken to improve the competitive environment, fight corruption, and reduce the shadow economy," he added.

