Geopolitical changes affect perceptions and solutions to contemporary problems - Montenegro's ex-president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Geopolitical changes affect the perception and solution of contemporary problems, the president of Montenegro - Milo Đukanović in 1998-2002 and 2018-2023, said during a panel discussion on “The Path to Peace” at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the current changes in global geopolitics were expected but remain shocking.

“One of the most controversial political goals is that geopolitical tensions are often not taken into account when revising the Constitution or laying the foundations of a modern political system. The problems caused by structural dysfunctions become crucial for multilateralism and the development of the world architecture, including democracy in the context of global instability,” Milo Đukanović said.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, as well as more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.