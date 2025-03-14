Kazakhstan to establish nuclear energy agency under president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced the creation of a Nuclear Energy Agency under the President of Kazakhstan, emphasizing its strategic importance, Trend reports.

"Given the significance of this task, I have decided to establish a Nuclear Energy Agency under the President," Tokayev stated during a session of the Kurultai.

He also highlighted the need to maximize the country’s potential in gas and coal power generation, along with renewable energy development.

On October 6, 2024, a referendum was held in Kazakhstan regarding the construction of a nuclear power plant in the country. As many as 71.12 percent of Kazakh citizens voted in favor. The voter turnout was 63.66 percent.