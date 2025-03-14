Global Baku Forum stages panel discussion on "Middle Powers in New World Order" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ A panel discussion on the topic "Middle Powers in the New World Order" was held as part of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The discussion includes the participation of the Foreign Minister of Austria from 2000 through 2004, European Commissioner for External Relations and Neighborhood Policy from 2004 through 2009, European Commissioner for Trade and Neighborhood Policy from 2009 through 2010 Benita Ferrero-Waldner, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov, President of Iceland from 1996 through 2016 Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina from 2014 through 2018 Mladen Ivanic, President of Bulgaria from 1997 through 2002 Petar Stoyanov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye from 1991 through 1994, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly from 1997 through 1999 Hikmet Cetin, Prime Minister of Malta from 2013 through 2020 Joseph Muscat, President of Mongolia from 2005 through 2009 Nambaryn Enkhbayar, Minister of Defense of Latvia from 2019 through 2022, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia from 2004 through 2007 Artis Pabriks.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 through 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

