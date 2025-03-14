Small, medium-sized nations drive efforts for more equitable global order - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Small and medium-sized countries play a key role in the search for a just world order, the Minister of Defense of Latvia 2019-2022; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia 2004-2007 Artis Pabriks said during a panel discussion on “Middle Powers in the New World Order” at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that the world is going through a transitional period where the old world order has not yet ended and the new one has not yet been formed.

“The bad news is that the new world order or the disappearance of the existing order has not yet reached its extreme point and the situation is likely to worsen. However, sooner or later there will be a just world order based on rules that all countries, regardless of their size, must respect,” Artis Pabriks said.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 through 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.