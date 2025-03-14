Azerbaijan reveals hosting date of National Urban Development Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ The III National Urban Development Forum will be held in Azerbaijan in October 2025, said Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev during "Rebuilding for Peace: Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Regional Stability" at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"In October of this year, we will hold the 3rd National Urban Planning Forum, focusing on regional aspects. The forum will discuss potential areas of cooperation aimed at long-term development and sustainability. By successfully organizing COP29 last year, Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to global principles based on peace and stability.

In May 2026, Baku will host the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), bringing together politicians, experts, and stakeholders to discuss not only the challenges and solutions facing the organization but also to inspire partnerships, cooperation, and joint actions for a brighter future," he said.

Guliyev noted that reconstruction for the sake of peace is not only a local or national challenge but a process with regional implications.

"Post-conflict recovery provides a unique opportunity to build bridges of cooperation and stability, turning challenges into new opportunities that extend beyond state borders. By working together with neighboring countries and international partners, we can ensure that our recovery efforts contribute not only to national development but also to strengthening regional peace and stability," he emphasized.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities.".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

