Iran welcomes agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia on peace deal terms - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Iran welcomes the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on peace deal terms, said Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

He welcomed the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the terms of a peace deal, calling it a crucial step toward lasting stability in the South Caucasus.

Baghaei expressed hope that "with the commitment of both sides to resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, we will soon witness the signing of a peace agreement between the two countries and lasting peace and stability in the region".

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the completion of negotiations on the draft text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"At the same time, we once again reaffirm Azerbaijan’s long-term and principled position that the main condition for signing the agreed text is the amendment of Armenia's constitution to remove claims to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We also stress the need for the official dissolution of the outdated and non-functional OSCE Minsk Group and related structures. We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue between the two countries on these and other issues related to the normalization process," the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.