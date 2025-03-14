Ukraine's ex-first lady commends Nizami Ganjavi International Centre for Global Baku Forum organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. I express my gratitude to Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) for its support in organizing the Global Baku Forum, the first lady of Ukraine in 2005-2010 Kateryna Yushchenko said during a panel discussion on “The Path to Peace” at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center for the opportunity to address and talk about the current events, as well as to all our friends from NGIC who supported us in difficult times by providing assistance and important advice. We are sincerely grateful for your commitment to justice and international law,” said Kateryna Yushchenko.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The Forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical change, multilateralism, the global health crisis, world recovery and regional stability, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from over 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.