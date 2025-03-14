Global conflict resolution requires stronger UN involvement - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The UN Organization should contribute to the resolution of global conflicts, as it provides the legal basis for peaceful settlement, the President of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajčák said during a panel discussion on “The Path to Peace” at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the tragedies the world is witnessing today are evidence of the evolution of the multilateral system created after World War II.

“First of all, the nature of conflicts has changed. Today we face hybrid warfare, cyber attacks, and disinformation campaigns. These phenomena are not mentioned in the UN Charter, but that does not mean we should ignore it. On the contrary, we need to adapt our approach,” Miroslav Lajčák said.

He emphasized that in order to achieve a sustainable and just peace, the international community must rely on international law, including UN Security Council resolutions and decisions of the International Court of Justice.

“The UN should be involved in solutions because it provides the necessary legal framework. We need a multi-level approach, modern technologies to counter threats, as well as the ability to win the information war, as social networks have become full-fledged actors in modern conflicts,” he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, as well as more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.