Kyrgyzstan’s ex-PM expresses admiration for Karabakh reconstruction plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ I am truly impressed by the thorough and detailed plan for the restoration of Karabakh, said the former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Djoomart Otorbaev, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel discussion on "Rebuilding for Peace-Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Regional Stability" at the XII Global Baku Forum, Otorbaev highlighted the uniqueness of Azerbaijan's approach.

"I have never seen such a comprehensive program anywhere in the world. If Azerbaijan, which I am confident will achieve this, implements this plan systematically and purposefully, it will not only be an ideal model for post-conflict recovery but also a benchmark for other regions," he said.

Otorbaev also mentioned that, in about ten days, the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will hold a summit in the Fergana Valley, where they will present a program for strengthening regional friendship.

"Now, it is essential to move on to concrete steps. I am sure that Azerbaijan’s example, our brotherly country, will serve as an excellent guide for how we should move forward," he concluded.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 through 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

