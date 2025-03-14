Bulgaria always advocates for strengthening multilateral cooperation - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Bulgaria has always advocated for strengthening multilateral cooperation, the country's Foreign Minister Georgi Georgiev said during the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"This forum is a good opportunity to once again confirm our consistent position in support of a multilateral approach to solving global problems. We consistently adhere to the UN Charter, as well as the principles and norms of international law," the minister said.

He also noted that finding diplomatic solutions to resolve current conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, remains an extremely difficult task; however, it's necessary for ensuring global security as a whole.

"As an EU member state, Bulgaria is committed to defending the shared values and principles on which the European Union is based: peace, prosperity, human dignity, democracy, good governance, the rule of law, respect for human rights, and a commitment to dialogue and cooperation. These values are often referred to as 'European' or 'Western,' but are they not universal? It is unlikely that any of us would dispute their significance," Georgiev added.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel