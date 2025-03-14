Azerbaijan holds potential to supply renewables to West - former VP of ExxonMobil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan, becoming a renewable energy source as well as a logistics center, can provide the West with renewable energy, said Jean Baderschneider, Board of Directors, Fortescue Ltd.; Chair of the Board, The Global Fund to End Modern Slavery; former Vice-President, ExxonMobil told Trend at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan has a very strategic position in the world, with large oil and gas reserves.

“Azerbaijan also has great potential and renewable energy sources. Renewable energy sources will become more accessible in the long term. Thus, Azerbaijan, by becoming a renewable energy source as well as a logistics center, can provide the West with renewable energy,” he added.

Baderschneideremphasized that the expectations from the forum and Baku's role in the negotiation process: “at this forum we bring together a variety of opinions on such important issues as cooperation and multilateralism. The world is changing, and this forum is also negotiating changes in the world order. I have been participating in the Global Baku Forum for several years now, and the reason I value it so much is the diversity of opinions,” he stressed.

In addition, Baderschneider noted that the COP-29 held in Baku resulted in bold commitments.

“ In continuation of this, we are still witnessing serious, free, and open discussions at the Global Baku Forum today. As a result, views on the world are changing, and that is why this forum is of great importance,” he emphasized.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, as well as more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.