Abad neighborhoods of Azerbaijan's Baku celebrate Novruz holiday with festivities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Novruz holiday is traditionally widely celebrated in all parts of Azerbaijan, including Baku. In this regard, festive celebrations and concert programs are organized in all districts of the capital, distinguished by their mass participation.

Trend reports that Novruz celebrations were held in the quarters located in the Nizami and Nasimi districts of the capital, created within the framework of the “Our Yard” (“Bizim heyet”) project on the initiative of the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Association Leyla Aliyeva.

Neighborhood residents, elders, family members of martyrs, and veterans took part in the Novruz celebration with great joy. Singers performed songs, tightrope walkers demonstrated their skills, and the main characters of Novruz - Kosa, Kechal, and Bahar gizi - entertained the gathered and danced with them around the festive fire.

Approximately 400 landscaped yards have been created in the capital in recent years and handed over for the use of citizens. On the eve of Novruz, the landscaped neighborhoods were decorated, tables with samani and sweets were set up, and a festive atmosphere was created.