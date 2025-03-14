EU observers thwart Azerbaijan's steps to normalize regional situation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ The European Union Monitoring Mission in Armenia (EUMA) has consistently attempted to undermine Azerbaijan's position, disrupting efforts to advance the regional normalization agenda, a report presented at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament said, Trend reports.

Highlighting the Cabinet of Ministers' 2024 activity report, the report noted that 2024 saw intensified efforts by the EU and the United States to support Armenia economically, socially, as well as militarily and technologically, shifting the military-political balance in the region in a direction unfavorable to Azerbaijan.

The report also highlighted that under France's direct influence, the EU moved further away from neutrality and impartiality in its approach to the region.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan took necessary actions to neutralize steps against its national interests. Efforts were intensified to explain Azerbaijan's approach to normalization to regional and international states and organizations, ensuring international support for this approach and neutralizing counter-propaganda attempts.

