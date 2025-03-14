CityNet participates in the “Torpaq əlimdə, bahar ürəyimdə” charity fair

The leading internet provider in the country, CityNet, will take part in the “Torpaq əlimdə, bahar ürəyimdə” charity fair, organized by the Nargis Fund. Visit the CityNet booth for a chance to win one of 10 iPhone 15 Pro devices. This charity fair, symbolizing the arrival of spring, will take place from March 15 to April 15 at Fountains Square.

As part of the event, CityNet will also offer visitors the opportunity to test its high-speed internet and digital TV services. Additionally, guests can participate in Novruz-themed games and interactive competitions at the CityNet booth to win various gifts and discounts.

CityNet invites everyone to join the fair and celebrate the joy of spring together!

CityNet is a constantly growing Internet provider that offers high-speed fixed Internet, landline telephone connection and television services. To obtain detailed information please call *1177 or visit the company’s website www.citynet.az.