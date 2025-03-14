Revanchist forces' presence in Armenia signals major threat - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Given the presence and regular activity of revanchist elements in Armenia, we view this as a major risk, told to journalists Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Foreign Minister, during XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Mammadov first stated that it was premature to deliberate on the location for the signing of the peace deal.

"The Azerbaijani side anticipates Armenia to meet two prerequisites in the subsequent phase, as articulated by the minister yesterday. This pertains to the elimination of claims to the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan from the Armenian constitution, a matter we have advocated for over an extended period, which has been in place since the early 1990s. The second is the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, which was established previously and has been a subject of discussion among the parties for some time. In this context, both states may, indeed, submit a joint application to the OSCE. The Azerbaijani side has made this proposal for some time, considering the conclusion of the war. But unfortunately, the Armenian side has not joined the joint application to this day. We believe that making a joint application will inform us about Armenia's true, real intentions.

Considering the existence of revanchist factions in Armenia and their ongoing activity, we regard this as a significant concern. A clear and unequivocal stance should be articulated here," he noted.

